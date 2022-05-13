Edmonton Oilers heading home for Game 7 after 4-2 win in Los Angeles

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers gutted out a 4-2 win over the Kings Thursday night in Los Angeles to force a Game 7 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers burst into the lead 1:40 into the contest. Captain Connor McDavid came down the left side, swooped behind the net and beat Kings netminder Jonathan Quick with a wraparound.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, scores on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Oilers killed off two L.A. power plays in the first and had a 15-12 edge in shots on goal.

Before the second turned two minutes old, Oilers forward Evander Kane deflected Brett Kulak’s point shot for his sixth.

Kane thought he scored again a few minutes later, but the goal was waved off as the referee ruled Edmonton forward Zach Hyman had interfered with Quick before the shot.

Los Angeles defenceman Sean Durzi scored on a power play to cut the Oilers’ advantage to 2-1.

The Kings tied it 29 seconds into the third when Carl Grundstrom fired a shot past goaltender Mike Smith’s blocker.

With 5:10 left, Oilers blueliner Tyson Barrie took a drop pass from Leon Draisaitl and power a shot past Quick.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Kailer Yamamoto was flagged for tripping with 3:37 to go. The Oilers killed it off behind a couple of sharp saves from Smith.

Kane scored into an empty net to close it out.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane gestures after scoring an empty net goal during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Smith made 30 saves. McDavid and Kane both had three points.

You can listen to live coverage of Saturday’s game on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, skates while being followed by Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill