Canada

Edmonton Oilers sign Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 9:47 pm
Click to play video: 'St. Albert’s Savoie, Benning thriving in NCAA hockey' St. Albert’s Savoie, Benning thriving in NCAA hockey
WATCH ABOVE: (From Jan. 16, 2022) St. Albert's Carter Savoie and Mike Benning have been lifelong friends and teammates since they started playing hockey. Now, the two NHL draft picks are continuing their friendship and development at the University of Denver. Slav Kornik has their story. – Jan 16, 2022

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season.

Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes.

Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team’s four games during the tournament.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers select Carter Savoie on Day 2 of NHL Draft

A sophomore with the Pioneers this season, the St. Albert, Alta., native scored 23 goals in 39 games and has racked up 65 points in 63 games over the two seasons he’s played collegiately.

Denver’s Carter Savoie (8) gathers the puck for the winning goal on Michigan’s Erik Portillo (1) in overtime during an NCAA men’s Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. View image in full screen
Denver’s Carter Savoie (8) gathers the puck for the winning goal on Michigan’s Erik Portillo (1) in overtime during an NCAA men’s Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Edmonton initially selected Savoie in the fourth round, 100th overall, in the 2020 NHL draft.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
