Edmonton Oilers take Sherwood Park’s Carter Savoie on Day 2 of NHL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

Carter Savoie finished practice with the University of Denver Wednesday and got a phone call from the Edmonton Oilers.

“It was five minutes after I got off the ice here,” said Savoie, who was told he’d been picked in the fourth round, 100th overall by the Oilers.

The 18-yard-old native of Sherwood Park is coming off a big offensive season with the Crusaders in the AJHL. He had 53 goals and 99 points in 54 games in 2019/20.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers select Dylan Holloway 14th at the 2020 NHL Draft

“I’m an offensive-minded player. I like the puck on my stick,” Savoie said. “I like to shoot the puck a lot. I think I have a good release.”

Savoie, listed at five foot nine and 192 pounds, is hoping his off-season work helps him in the NCAA.

Story continues below advertisement

“The big thing for me this summer was working on my first couple steps, getting my speed up. I think I did a lot of that this summer. I feel a lot faster this year than I did last year with Sherwood Park,” said Savoie.

With the 126th pick, the Oilers nabbed Tyler Tullio, a right winger from the OHL’s Oshawa Generals. He had 66 points in 62 games last season.

The Oilers had the 100th and 126th picks after making a trade with San Jose Wednesday morning. The Oilers sent the Sharks their third-round pick, 76th overall.

More coming…