Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl wins big at NHL awards

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl is the NHL‘s best player for the 2019/20 regular season.

The Edmonton Oilers centre won both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Draisaitl, 24, topped the NHL in scoring with 110 points — 13 points better than teammate Connor McDavid — and Draisaitl’s 67 assists were the most in the NHL.

He added 43 goals, the fourth-most in the league.

4:19 Gretzky, Messier, McDavid, Kurri, Draisaitl, Smyth win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star forwards Gretzky, Messier, McDavid, Kurri, Draisaitl, Smyth win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star forwards

Draisaitl was all over the scoresheet on several occasions. On Nov. 10, he had four assists in a game against the Anaheim Ducks. Just four days later, he racked up five helpers against Colorado. On March 2, Draisaitl posted the first four-goal game of his career as the Oilers routed Nashville 8-3.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hart Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s most valuable players as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The other finalists were Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers. Draisaitl is the fourth Oiler to win the Hart. Wayne Gretzky captured it eight seasons in a row from from 1980 to 1987. Mark Messier took it home in 1990, while McDavid grabbed it in 2017.

The Ted Lindsay Award goes to the league’s most outstanding player with votes cast by members of the NHL Players’ Association. MacKinnon and Panarin were also the other two finalists for the Lindsay. McDavid won it in 2017 and 2018. Gretzky won it five times with the Oilers and Messier won it once.