Los Angeles Kings win Game 5 in OT over Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at Rogers Place. The Kings lead the first-round playoff series 3-2.

The Kings struck first when defenceman Troy Stecher beat Oilers goaltender Mike Smith with a point shot just before the game turned four minutes old.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers were outshot 16-5 in the first but escaped down just a goal.

After killing off a penalty to Evander Kane early in the second, the Oilers pulled even. With Kings netminder Jonathan Quick caught out of the crease, Oilers captain Connor McDavid centred the puck to Zack Kassian for his first goal of the playoffs.

Halfway through the second, Kempe swept a shot under Smith to make it 2-1 for L.A.

Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou made it 3-1 when he outwaited Smith at the side of the goal.

The Oilers scored three seconds into a power play early in the third. The puck went to the net off the faceoff and McDavid lifted a backhand over Quick.

With Oilers forward Ryan McLeod serving a double-minor for high-sticking, Kings forward Phillip Danault made it 4-2.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings centre Phillip Danault, centre, celebrates his goal with teammate right wing Arthur Kaliyev, left, as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith looks away during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

On the second half of the minor, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl followed a rush led by McDavid and snapped in his fourth for the Oilers’ second shorthanded goal of the series.

Story continues below advertisement

With 5:23 to go, Danault went off for interference on Edmonton’s Evander Kane. Draisaitl fired in a one-timer off a pass from McDavid to make it 4-4 with 4:52 remaining.

In overtime, Kempe stormed in down the right wing, cut in front and slid the puck past Smith.

Game 6 will be Thursday in Los Angeles. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.