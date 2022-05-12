Menu

Sports

Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Leafs’ Auston Matthews among Hart Trophy finalists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 11:46 am

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s most valuable player award.

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers’ star Connor McDavid’s drive to be NHL’s best player starts off the ice

Matthews, who earned this season’s Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists.

He became the 21st different player in NHL history — and first in a decade — to register 60 goals in a season.

Read more: Auston Matthews’ historic season: By the numbers

McDavid, who claimed the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s top scorer this season, also established career highs with 44 goals and 79 assists.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner, McDavid never went more than three games without a point.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
