Canada

Grizzly bear charges cyclist in Kananaskis Country, prompts closure

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 7:05 pm
A grizzly bear is seen in this file photo. Canadian Press
A grizzly bear is seen in this file photo. Canadian Press

Alberta Parks has issued a warning to the public after they say a cyclist was charged by a grizzly bear in the Kananaskis region.

On May 12, Alberta Parks issued an advisory, noting the incident had spurred a closure of Highway 40 south of winter gate.

The cyclist wasn’t injured.

Click to play video: 'The bears are waking up in Alberta' The bears are waking up in Alberta
The bears are waking up in Alberta – Apr 4, 2022

Officials noted that while there is an advisory in effect for the area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time.

In the advisory, Alberta Parks also offered some tips to help avoid surprise encounters with bears, including making plenty of noise, travelling in groups, keeping your pet on a leash and carrying bear spray.

Grizzly Bear tagKananaskis country tagAlberta bear warning tagKananaskis bear warning tagAlberta bear advisory tagGrizzly bear advisory tagKananaskis bear advisory tag

