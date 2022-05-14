Grizzly bear charges cyclist in Kananaskis Country, prompts closure

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Parks has issued a warning to the public after they say a cyclist was charged by a grizzly bear in the Kananaskis region.

On May 12, Alberta Parks issued an advisory, noting the incident had spurred a closure of Highway 40 south of winter gate.

The cyclist wasn’t injured.

Officials noted that while there is an advisory in effect for the area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time.

In the advisory, Alberta Parks also offered some tips to help avoid surprise encounters with bears, including making plenty of noise, travelling in groups, keeping your pet on a leash and carrying bear spray.