Man wanted for breaching bail conditions, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who was arrested on April 3, alleging he has breached his bail conditions.

In a press release, Toronto police said Tyanthony Jordan Barrett-Murray was arrested and charged with assault at the beginning of April.

A month after his arrest, on May 3, police said he “breached his court-ordered release conditions.”

Barrett-Murray, 25 years old, is wanted for four counts of failure to comply with a release order, police said. He was last seen on April 4 in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Police said he is five feet, nine inches with a medium build. He has black hair and a beard.

Police released an image and asked the public to report any sightings.