Man punched wheelchair user in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto attack: police

Toronto police have released an image of a man accused of punching a stranger in a wheelchair in the face.
In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to a call around 5:43 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and College Street for assault. The alleged incident took place on April 25.
According to police, a man entered a building and approached someone in a wheelchair. He then punched them in the face “with a closed fist.”
Police said the attack was unprovoked and the victim did not know the suspect.
The victim suffered a laceration under the eye, according to police.
The man was last seen walking south along Yonge Street and then west along Gerrard Street. Police said he was 25 to 35-years-old, with short, dark hair.
He was wearing a long grey sleeve shirt, blue jeans and “construction style” boots at the time of the alleged assault. He had a red backpack, police said.
