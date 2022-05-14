Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man punched wheelchair user in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto attack: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 11:36 am
Suspect in assault investigation.
Suspect in assault investigation. TPS/Handout

Toronto police have released an image of a man accused of punching a stranger in a wheelchair in the face.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to a call around 5:43 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and College Street for assault. The alleged incident took place on April 25.

According to police, a man entered a building and approached someone in a wheelchair. He then punched them in the face “with a closed fist.”

Police said the attack was unprovoked and the victim did not know the suspect.

Read more: ‘Armed, violent and dangerous’: Police hunt for Toronto shooting suspect

The victim suffered a laceration under the eye, according to police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man was last seen walking south along Yonge Street and then west along Gerrard Street. Police said he was 25 to 35-years-old, with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a long grey sleeve shirt, blue jeans and “construction style” boots at the time of the alleged assault. He had a red backpack, police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigate Jane Street homicide' Toronto police investigate Jane Street homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagYonge Street tagToronto assault tagCollege Street tagToronto Suspect tagwheelchair assault tagdisabled assault tagrandom assault toronto tagtoronto assault suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers