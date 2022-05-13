Moose offence comes alive in 7-3 win over Milwaukee to force Game 5

After running into a hot goalie during the first two games of their first-round series with Milwaukee, the Manitoba Moose have figured out a way to score and as a result, they’re one win away from the second round.

The Moose crushed the Milwaukee Admirals 7-3 at Canada Life Centre Friday night in Game 4 to even the series at two and force a fifth and deciding game Sunday.

Since returning home after two one-goal losses in Milwaukee, in which the Moose scored just three times on 86 shots, Manitoba has now lit the lamp 12 times in the last two games.

Milwaukee started Connor Ingram in net, who was recently sent down to the AHL by the Nashville Predators after playing goal for much of the Preds’ first-round series loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

But that wouldn’t rattle the Moose.

Manitoba opened the scoring just over six minutes in on Morgan Barron’s third of the playoffs, but Milwaukee replied just over a minute later on a Brayden Burke goal.

The Moose went back in front at the 12:41 mark on Evan Polei’s first of the playoffs only to have the Admirals tie it again, this time on a Cole Smith powerplay marker.

The game remained tied until the 4:33 mark of the second period when Nicholas Jones scored his second of the playoffs. And then two goals in the last five minutes of the middle frame put the Moose in control as Ville Heinola scored his first of the postseason with the man advantage and fellow defenceman Declan Chisholm added his second of the playoffs to make it 5-2 after two.

After Milwaukee cut the deficit to two on a Joseph LaBate goal in the third, the Moose beat Ingram on the PP again as Mikey Eyssimont potted his first of the playoffs, and then with just over two minutes to play, Luke Johnson’s second of the postseason rounded out the scoring.

Two of the Winnipeg Jets highly-touted prospects, Heinola and Barron, both added two assists for a three-point night. Mikhail Berdin made 22 saves in net for the Moose.

Chisholm also added an assist with his goal. and his seven points in four games have him second in the AHL’s playoff scoring race.

The do-or-die Game 5 goes Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. You can listen to it on 680 CJOB, with the puck dropping just after 2 p.m.