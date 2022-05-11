Manitoba Moose stay alive, knock off Milwaukee 5-2 to force Game 4

Send this page to someone via email

Down 2-0 in their first-round Calder Cup Playoff series, and down 2-0 in a do-or-die Game 3, the Manitoba Moose found another gear and staved off elimination in the best-of-five series.

The Moose scored five unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre to cut the Admirals’ series lead to 2-1.

Manitoba finally burst out offensively after being stymied by Milwaukee goalie Devin Cooley in the series’ first two games, despite outplaying the Admirals in both contests.

But it was a nightmare start for the Moose, as Winnipegger Cody Glass scored for Milwaukee just 21 seconds into the game and the Admirals followed it up with a Jimmy Huntington goal later in the first period to take a two-goal lead after 20 minutes.

But then the tide turned in Manitoba’s favour as Morgan Barron potted one on the powerplay 3:52 into the second before Jeff Malott scored his first of the series to even the score.

With 2:30 left in the middle frame, the Moose struck again on the man advantage thanks to Leon Gawanke, which proved to be the game-winner.

Nicholas Jones and Luke Johnson would add goals in the third period to round out the scoring.

Moose defenceman Declan Chisholm added two assists while Mikhail Berdin made 21 saves in net.

Game 4 goes Friday night in Winnipeg on 680 CJOB with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. and the puck dropping shortly after 7 p.m.