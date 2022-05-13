Kelowna, B.C. Sails sculpture lit up in blue and yellow for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan landmark will be bathed in yellow and blue light this week as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

The iconic Sails statue that sits at the base of Bernard Avenue in Kelowna was lit up on Thursday by Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, with the permission of the city.

“That’s a way to get attention and to remind people all the time that the war is not finished, they need our help more than ever,” Denys Storozhuk said.

“You know people that just kind of go on with their life and just what is in use, they lose interest because it’s repeated news.”

In addition to lighting up the sails, the group had a small rally on Thursday and then marched along Bernard Avenue, onto Richter Street, where the gateway lights are now also displaying yellow and blue colours.

It’s just one of many measures the group has taken to try and raise awareness of the plight of the Ukrainian people.

Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine began, the group Kelowna Stands With Ukraine formed.

It started collecting money and supplies to help soldiers and civilians living in the war-ravaged country, and, recently, it’s turned to the business community for support.