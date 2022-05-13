Trial date for Calgary terrorism suspect delayed a full year after new lawyer hired

Send this page to someone via email

The trial for a Calgary man accused of travelling to Syria to commit terrorism offences will occur exactly one year after it was originally scheduled.

Jamal Borhot was charged in 2020 with three counts of participating in terrorist group activity after a seven year investigation by the RCMP.

Police allege he committed terrorist activities benefiting the terrorist group known as the Islamic State in 2013 and 2014.

A trial was originally scheduled for this October but his lawyer removed himself from the case.

The new four-week trial begins Oct. 3, 2023.

Borhot’s new lawyer said he needs time to review the case before trial.

