Canada

Winnipeg may look at diversity stat holidays

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 2:28 pm
The City of Winnipeg may explore how to ensure statutory holidays better reflect diverse cultural and religious practices. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg may explore how to ensure statutory holidays better reflect diverse cultural and religious practices. CP Images/Francis Vachon

The City of Winnipeg may start looking at how to make statutory holidays more inclusive for its employees.

A motion coming before council’s executive policy committee calls on the city to start consulting with the community on how legislated holidays could better align with equity, diversity and inclusion.

Read more: Manitoba initiative encouraging culturally ‘inclusive’ scheduling of non-stat holidays

The motion recommends the public service report back to city council’s human rights committee in July with ideas on how provincial and federal legislation around stat holidays “could better align with the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Mayor Brian Bowman says there are important religious holidays that aren’t statutory holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More needs to be done to advance gender diversity in Corporate Canada, survey finds

Councillors on EPC will debate the motion at their Wednesday meeting.

The motion is being recommended by city council’s human rights committee.

— with files from The Canadian Press

