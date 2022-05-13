Winnipeg may look at diversity stat holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg may start looking at how to make statutory holidays more inclusive for its employees.

A motion coming before council’s executive policy committee calls on the city to start consulting with the community on how legislated holidays could better align with equity, diversity and inclusion.

The motion recommends the public service report back to city council’s human rights committee in July with ideas on how provincial and federal legislation around stat holidays “could better align with the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Mayor Brian Bowman says there are important religious holidays that aren’t statutory holidays.

Councillors on EPC will debate the motion at their Wednesday meeting.

The motion is being recommended by city council’s human rights committee.

— with files from The Canadian Press