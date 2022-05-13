Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire crews battling forest fire on outskirts of Halifax region

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 12:55 pm
A Halifax Fire and Emergency vehicle on Dec. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
A Halifax Fire and Emergency vehicle on Dec. 26, 2019. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Crews with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources, along with several fire departments, are responding to a forest fire on the outskirts of Halifax Regional Municipality.

In a tweet, Natural Resources and Renewables said a helicopter is dropping water and ground crews are working through the fire near Dean, N.S., close to Upper Musquodoboit and Chaplin.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear how large the forest fire is.

Nova Scotia Power said it has cut power in the area so crews can work safely to put out the fire. According to the utility’s website, about 3,100 customers were without power in the area as of 1:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

News of this forest fire comes on the heels of another fire burning in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Read more: N.S. man recalls ‘surreal,’ smoky scene as Yarmouth County forest fire continues to burn

Since Monday, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has been battling a large forest fire in the area of South Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, that fire was estimated to be 3,100 hectares and 60 per cent contained.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Forest Fire tagNova Scotia Power tagHalifax fire tagDepartment of Natural Resources tagNova Scotia forest fire tagdepartment of natural resources and renewables tagdean forest fire taghalifax forest fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers