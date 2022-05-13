Fire crews battling forest fire on outskirts of Halifax region

Send this page to someone via email

Crews with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources, along with several fire departments, are responding to a forest fire on the outskirts of Halifax Regional Municipality.

In a tweet, Natural Resources and Renewables said a helicopter is dropping water and ground crews are working through the fire near Dean, N.S., close to Upper Musquodoboit and Chaplin.

Provincial fire crews and one helicopter, and several fire departments, are responding to a wildfire near Dean. Helicopter is bucketing and ground crews are working the fire. Information will be updated on this feed throughout the response. — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 13, 2022

It is unclear how large the forest fire is.

Nova Scotia Power said it has cut power in the area so crews can work safely to put out the fire. According to the utility’s website, about 3,100 customers were without power in the area as of 1:30 p.m.

The @NS_DNRR is responding to a forest fire impacting customers in the #Musquodoboit area. They have asked us to cut power to the area so they can work safely. For the latest outage information and estimated restoration time, please visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n. pic.twitter.com/YxfoNVNBYg — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) May 13, 2022

News of this forest fire comes on the heels of another fire burning in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Since Monday, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has been battling a large forest fire in the area of South Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County.

As of Thursday, that fire was estimated to be 3,100 hectares and 60 per cent contained.

Chaplin / Upper Musquodoboit. Photo submitted. pic.twitter.com/AaFOSK14gO — Halifax Fire News (@HRMFireNews) May 13, 2022