N.S. man recalls ‘surreal,’ smoky scene as Yarmouth County forest fire continues to burn

A resident of southwestern Nova Scotia says it was “surreal” to see the sky disappear behind a haze of smoke this week due to a large wildfire that continues to burn in Yarmouth County.

The fire in the area of South Horseshoe Lake is now estimated to cover 3,100 hectares — or about 31 square kilometres, larger than the area of the Halifax peninsula.

It’s the biggest forest fire the province has seen in decades.

When crews first responded to the fire late Monday afternoon, it was estimated to be just 50 hectares. It spread very quickly over the next couple of days due to dry and windy weather.

View image in full screen Aerial photo of a plane dropping water on the forest fire near South Horseshoe Lake, Yarmouth County. Department of Natural Resources and Renewables

Lucas Bourque, a hobbyist photographer from the community of Sluice Point in Argyle, about 40 kilometres southwest of South Horseshoe Lake, said he was with his father around 4 p.m. Monday when they noticed “a strange haze in the sky.”

“We noticed a big plume of smoke, and it came up very quickly,” he said.

It was the beginning of what would turn out to be a smoky couple of days for the area.

On Tuesday, Bourque took a drive around the area, tweeting out images and videos of the apocalyptic-looking scenes.

“It was just a very thick smoke haze, and there were little bits of ash falling down,” he said.

“It’s very surreal. I never would have imagined it happening, especially after such a wet spring.”

Bourque said it was shocking to see the scene so close to home. He said it reminded him of when he visited family in Edmonton in the summer of 2018, when smoke from wildfires cast a similar orange haze over the city.

“I don’t even know how to describe it. It reminds me of the forest fires out west when I was there in 2018,” he said.

“That’s the first thing I thought of. There were days where it was very smoky and there were other days where it wasn’t as smoky, and it reminded me very much so of that.”

Strong campfire smell throughout town and ash blowing around. These photos were taken yesterday in Yarmouth, NS. #ShareYourWeather #nswx #forestfire pic.twitter.com/rrrZEKY2xn — Lucas Bourque (@Lucas_Bourque_) May 11, 2022

There was much less smoke on Wednesday, and as of Thursday morning, Bourque said there was a bit of haze from where he was in Sluice Point, but that was likely due to mist.

He said he was grateful for the efforts of the firefighters and added that his workplace, the Pita Pit in Yarmouth, discounted pitas for DNR and donated chips and cookies for the firefighters Thursday afternoon.

“It’s kind of like a thank you to them for doing all that hard work, especially in such a remote area,” he said. “We’ve never seen anything like this around here.”

Fire conditions improving

Kara McCurdy, the wildfire prevention officer for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, told Global News Morning on Thursday that there “wasn’t any large growth” of the fire overnight.

“It does look good. It’s starting to fade a little bit in activity, so hopefully, the fire crews will be able to get a good handle on it,” she said.

“Now that we have a good visual and we can see the fire from the air, it’s looking like it’s not advancing as fast as it has been the past two days.”

McCurdy said a team of 40 firefighters have been mobilized to work on the fire, in addition to two DNR helicopters and a water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador.

View image in full screen The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables says the fire was most likely caused by people. Department of Natural Resources and Renewables

She said there continues to be no risk to the nearby community of Quinan, and that the fire is still more than five kilometres from any structures or homes.

McCurdy said that since there was no lightning in the area recently, the cause of the fire is likely human.

She said she is heading to Yarmouth on Thursday to investigate what sparked the blaze, though she said it might be difficult to pinpoint where the fire began, as the flames may have destroyed evidence.

“Initially, we’re just going to go in where we think that the origin started, and kind of look around that area to see if we can determine anything,” she said.

Air quality

An air quality statement continues to be in effect for Yarmouth County, and has also been extended to the nearby counties of Digby and Shelburne.

In the statement, updated Thursday shortly before 11 a.m., Environment Canada said “locally high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible today” due to the ongoing fire.

“Light and variable winds will gradually become northwesterly later today then shift to the southwest on Friday,” it said.

“Given there is no appreciable precipitation forecast until late this weekend, smoke from the fire could again grow over the next few days.”

The statement said those with lung diseases like asthma and COPD can be “particularly sensitive” to air pollution, and are more likely to experience serious health effects at lower levels.

It advised anyone with breathing difficulties to stay inside.

“Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help,” it said.

“If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”