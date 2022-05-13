Fire at Penticton Toyota deemed arson, two arrested

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into the fire at Penticton Toyota has been deemed arson and two people have been taken into police custody.

“Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has made quick progress on this investigation and have identified and arrested two persons believed responsible,” said Supt. Brian Hunter,of the Penticton RCMP in a press release.

2:30 Major fire destroys Toyota dealership in Penticton Major fire destroys Toyota dealership in Penticton

“There is more work to do and more details will be forthcoming at the conclusion of our investigation and subsequent charges. At this time we have nothing to indicate there is a further risk to other businesses or the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Penticton Fire Department said the fire quickly developed and plumes of smoke were visible across the city.

It took four hours to get the fire under control and the damage took a toll on those who go there every day for work.

READ MORE: Fire at Penticton Toyota dealership ‘developed rapidly’ Wednesday morning

“It’s very hard to watch what you do, what you love to do and your life’s work burning down in front of you and that is a very almost unexplainable feeling,” said Larry Pidperyhora Jr., Penticton Toyota general manager.

“They were able to get it under control and thankfully able to save our showroom and our main structure of the building. The building thankfully didn’t completely burn to the ground.”