Fire at Penticton Toyota dealership ‘developed rapidly’ Wednesday morning

Crews are working furiously to douse flames rising from the Toyota dealership in Penticton.

Fire chief Larry Watkinson said the three-alarm fire started before 5 a.m. Wednesday and “developed rapidly.”

“It was difficult for crews to access and have a hard attack on,” Watkinson said. “It got into the roof and travelled.”

Watkinson said that the fire has not expanded beyond the boundaries of the Toyota building.

Penticton Fire Department is being assisted by Summerland’s fire department, Watkinson said.

The fire is throwing out thick columns of smoke that can be seen across the city.

There’s no information yet available on the cause or on whether there have been any injuries sustained.

More to come.