Crime

Equipment failure to blame for 911 outage in B.C. Southern Interior, says E-Comm

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Top 911 nuisance calls in B.C. for 2020' Top 911 nuisance calls in B.C. for 2020
The company that handles 99 per cent of B.C.’s emergency calls released its top 10 list of 911 nuisance calls for 2020. Topping the list was a food order delivery complaint – Dec 30, 2020

Equipment failure is to blame for a temporary 911 service disruption that affected B.C.’s Southern Interior for more than three hours last week.

E-Comm, the largest 911 dispatch service in B.C., has completed its investigation into the May 5 outage, first reported around 2:30 p.m. and resolve by approximately 6 p.m.

“The cause of the disruption was an equipment failure on a piece of core technology within the TELUS network that allows 9-1-1 callers to be routed to the E-Comm emergency communications centre for call-answer,” the dispatcher wrote in a Thursday email.

“TELUS has confirmed that this issue has been resolved and all system redundancy has been fully restored and tested.”

Read more: 911 service restored after outage in multiple communities in B.C. Southern Interior

According to E-Comm, communities in the central and north Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen, Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Squamish-Lillooet (North), Central Kootenay, East Kootenay and Kootenay-Boundary areas were impacted by the disruption.

During the equipment failure, it said arrangements were made with RCMP to have emergency calls answered via local police non-emergency lines. After a few hours, TELUS was able to restore 911 service on a back-up system.

TELUS returned the 911 service back to its primary system on May 10, E-Comm said.

 

