Equipment failure to blame for 911 outage in B.C. Southern Interior, says E-Comm

Send this page to someone via email

Equipment failure is to blame for a temporary 911 service disruption that affected B.C.’s Southern Interior for more than three hours last week.

E-Comm, the largest 911 dispatch service in B.C., has completed its investigation into the May 5 outage, first reported around 2:30 p.m. and resolve by approximately 6 p.m.

“The cause of the disruption was an equipment failure on a piece of core technology within the TELUS network that allows 9-1-1 callers to be routed to the E-Comm emergency communications centre for call-answer,” the dispatcher wrote in a Thursday email.

“TELUS has confirmed that this issue has been resolved and all system redundancy has been fully restored and tested.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to E-Comm, communities in the central and north Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen, Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Squamish-Lillooet (North), Central Kootenay, East Kootenay and Kootenay-Boundary areas were impacted by the disruption.

During the equipment failure, it said arrangements were made with RCMP to have emergency calls answered via local police non-emergency lines. After a few hours, TELUS was able to restore 911 service on a back-up system.

TELUS returned the 911 service back to its primary system on May 10, E-Comm said.