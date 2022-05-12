Menu

Crime

Durham police work with U.S. homeland security in locating alleged luring victim

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 4:23 pm
Homeland Security logo is seen during a joint news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. View image in full screen
Homeland Security logo is seen during a joint news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Durham Regional Police say they worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in locating a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly lured by an Oshawa woman.

In a statement issued Thursday, Durham police said that in March, investigators from their Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation after “receiving information” about a youth from Oklahoma who was being lured online.

Durham police said they were assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations in finding and safeguarding the victim.

Read more: 2nd man charged with murder in death of Lynda Marques: London police

Police said the suspect was arrested Thursday and officers now want to ensure there are no other victims.

Oshawa resident Courtney Cross-Robinson, 23, has been charged with luring to facilitate the commission of accessing child pornography, exposure to a person under 16 and accessing and possession of child pornography.

Cross-Robinson was held for a bail hearing.

Police said she used to work for “an organization that dealt with youths aged 15 to 17,” but didn’t provide further details.

Read more: Suspect sought after 5-year-old child picked up by hair in Toronto park, police say

Police said the offences occurred over several social media platforms and involved the usernames “dragonqueen,” “drnkcookiemonsta,” and “court123_always.”

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5542 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

