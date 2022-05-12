Winnipeg Jets Dubois, Lowry named to Team Canada leadership group

The two members of the Winnipeg Jets who will try to help Canada win back-to-back gold medals at the IIHF World Championship have been named alternate captains for the team. Centers Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry were named to the leadership group by Hockey Canada on Thursday.

Ottawa Senators Defenseman Thomas Chabot was selected as captain of Team Canada while Dubois and Lowry will be joined by Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson and New Jersey Devils blueliner Damon Severson as part of the leadership group for the 24 player roster that was named on May 9.

“It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship,” Chabot said in a Hockey Canada news release.

“Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and Damon are great leaders and players, and I look forward to serving on the leadership group with them. Our entire team is excited to play for Canada, and we will represent the country with pride as we look to defend last year’s gold medal.”

This will be the third time Dubois has played for Team Canada in this tournament after also wearing the Maple Leaf in 2018 and 2019 when he was still a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound 23-year-old pivot was a key offensive contributor in his first two appearances with 6-8-14 in 17 games. The third overall pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft also suited up for his country in the World U18 championship in 2015 as well as the 2017 World Junior tournament.

For Lowry, it will be the first time in the St. Louis-born 29-year-old Calgarian’s hockey career that he has had the opportunity to represent Canada when the defending gold medal champs begin their title defense on Friday at 12:20 p.m. CT versus Germany.

Both members of the Jets had an assist in Canada’s pre-tournament 4-3 shootout win over the United States in Helsinki on Wednesday afternoon. Dubois also opened the shootout with one of Canada’s two goals.

GAME OVER | 🇨🇦 picks up a 4-3 (SO) pre-tournament win over 🇺🇸. Preliminary round play starts Friday! 📊 https://t.co/UqFxpNQAeN

#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/ytwqwmA26O — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 11, 2022

Following Friday’s game versus Germany, Canada will also play the following round-robin matches.

Italy (Sun, May 15 – 4:20 a.m. CT),

Slovakia (Mon, May 16 – 8:20 a.m. CT),

Kazakhstan (Thurs, May 19 – 12:20 p.m.),

Switzerland (Sat, May 21 – 8:20 a.m. CT),

Denmark (Mon, May 23 – 12:20 p.m.), and

France (Tues, May 24 – 12:20 p.m.)

Playoffs will start on Thursday, May 26.

