Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt headed to World Championship

Send this page to someone via email

Another member of the Winnipeg Jets will be joining teammate Nikolaj Ehlers at the World Championship in Finland later this month.

Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team roster on Thursday.

It’ll be the first appearance at the worlds for the 30-year-old.

Schmidt recorded 32 points in 77 games in his first season with the Jets, finishing just four points shy of his career best.

Jets forward Kyle Connor was not included on the United States’ 24-man roster. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck had previously said he would not be going to Finland in order spend more time with his six-month-old son.

Story continues below advertisement

Team USA will depart for Helsinki on Saturday and they’ll train there until their first exhibition game against Canada on May 11.

Ehlers will play for Denmark, while Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry could also suit up for their country, but Hockey Canada has not named their roster yet.

The tournament runs from May 13-29.