Cambridge high school briefly placed under hold and secure Thursday: WRDSB

Galt Collegiate Institute in Cambridge was briefly placed under a hold and secure on Thursday morning, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

On Twitter, the board announced the hold and secure at 11:12 a.m. but 15 minutes later, the board announced that it had been lifted.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Regional Police told Global News that officers are conducting an investigation in the area.

They said more information will be provided in the future.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

REMINDER: We ask that parents and caregivers of Galt CI (@GaltCI) students please refrain from calling the school during a hold and secure as our staff's main priority is to keep our students safe. Any and all updates will be posted to our website and #socialmedia channels. — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) May 12, 2022

