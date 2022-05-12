Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge high school briefly placed under hold and secure Thursday: WRDSB

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 11:47 am
Police tape at an investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
FILE. Police tape at an investigation in Toronto. File/Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Galt Collegiate Institute in Cambridge was briefly placed under a hold and secure on Thursday morning, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

On Twitter, the board announced the hold and secure at 11:12 a.m. but 15 minutes later, the board announced that it had been lifted.

Read more: 2 more teens charged after air gun incident at Cambridge high school

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Regional Police told Global News that officers are conducting an investigation in the area.

Trending Stories

They said more information will be provided in the future.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagWRDSB tagCambridge hold and secure tagCambridge high school hold and secure tagGalt Collegiate Institute tagGalt Collegiate Institute Cambridge tagGalt Collegiate Institute hold and secure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers