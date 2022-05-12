Menu

Politics

Liberals drop candidate hours before Elections Ontario deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 10:33 am
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca speaks to journalists following an announcement in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca speaks to journalists following an announcement in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate after the NDP unearthed comments he made on Facebook using a slur for gay people.

A party spokeswoman says Alec Mazurek has been officially terminated as a candidate for the Liberals in Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

Mazurek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca was not yet aware of the Facebook posts when he made an announcement today on mental health, but when asked about them he said it’s important for leaders to take decisive action in such situations.

Read more: Liberals drop Muskoka candidate over claims about homosexuality in self-published book

It comes a day after the party dropped a candidate for Parry Sound-Muskoka after media reports described a book he self-published that details scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.

It also comes not long after the Liberals dropped their candidate in Sault Ste. Marie following a media report that the teen candidate participated in online discussions in which people joked about “dying of AIDS,” though he told local media he did not make those comments.

The deadline for candidate nominations is 2 p.m. Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
