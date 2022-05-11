RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of Manitoba duo

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop by Manitoba RCMP in the RM of North Cypress-Langford Monday night led to the arrest of a pair of suspects with outstanding warrants.

Brandon RCMP said they stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 around 10:35 p.m. and discovered that it had been reported stolen.

Police said the 37-year-old driver, who gave a false name to officers, was later determined to have had warrants for several Manitoba thefts in 2022.

Police said the passenger, 30, had an outstanding warrant from Winnipeg. She was released with an upcoming court date, while the driver was charged with three counts of theft, possessing property obtained by crime, obstruction and operating a vehicle while prohibited. He remains in custody.

Both suspects are from Cypress River, Man. RCMP said further charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.