OPP request for more information as anniversary of fatal hit-and-run approaches 

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police and the Norfolk County detachment crime unit are continuing to investigate a fatal vehicle collision that occurred nearly 11 years ago on Cockshutt Road (former Woodhouse Township) in Norfolk County.

On May 14, 2011, around 5:15 a.m., 20-year-old Chad Everets, of Port Hope, Ont., was struck by an unknown vehicle and killed.

Read more: Norfolk OPP lay charge after person rides on back of truck along Highway 24

The driver failed to remain at the scene.

With the annual Friday the 13th motorcycle rally returning to Port Dover, Ont., officers are putting out another call for information regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Everets or the suspect vehicle in the early hours of May 14, 2011, or who may have information about this investigation to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an online message at helpsolvecrime.com.