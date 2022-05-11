Norfolk OPP lay charge after person rides on back of truck along Highway 24

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in relation to a shared video of an individual riding on the back of a truck travelling on Highway 24 in Norfolk County.

Read more: OPP investigate person riding on back of cargo van travelling along Norfolk County highway

Norfolk County OPP said a 30-year-old man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act after police shared a dashcam video of the incident on Twitter on Sunday, captioning the post “no, YOU are NOT seeing things.”

No, YOU are NOT seeing things! A person made a decision to ride on the back on this truck on #Hwy24 unbeknownst to the driver. This is a very dangerous act that could of had life-altering or ending consequences. #OPP continuing to investigate. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/4QSJl0R4nw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you to everyone that provided information surrounding this investigation,” OPP wrote on Twitter. “Take care and stay safe.”

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk told Global News the incident occurred on Friday evening between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on a vehicle heading towards Brant County to Simcoe, Ont.

With the truck driver unaware, OPP said “this is a very dangerous act that could have had life-altering or ending consequences.”

This type of act can result in a $110 ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.