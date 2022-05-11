Menu

Crime

Norfolk OPP lay charge after person rides on back of truck along Highway 24

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 10:56 am
OPP in Norfolk charged an individual caught on video hitching a dangerous ride on the back of cargo truck on Highway 24. View image in full screen
OPP in Norfolk charged an individual caught on video hitching a dangerous ride on the back of cargo truck on Highway 24. @opp_wr

Charges have been laid in relation to a shared video of an individual riding on the back of a truck travelling on Highway 24 in Norfolk County.

Read more: OPP investigate person riding on back of cargo van travelling along Norfolk County highway

Norfolk County OPP said a 30-year-old man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act after police shared a dashcam video of the incident on Twitter on Sunday, captioning the post “no, YOU are NOT seeing things.”

“Thank you to everyone that provided information surrounding this investigation,” OPP wrote on Twitter. “Take care and stay safe.”

Trending Stories

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk told Global News the incident occurred on Friday evening between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on a vehicle heading towards Brant County to Simcoe, Ont.

With the truck driver unaware, OPP said “this is a very dangerous act that could have had life-altering or ending consequences.”

This type of act can result in a $110 ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagArrest tagTruck tagNorfolk County tagRIDE tagHighway Traffic Act tagHighway 24 tagOPP west region tag

