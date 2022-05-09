OPP investigate person riding on back of cargo van travelling along Norfolk County highway

OPP say they are seeking more information tied to a person hitching a ride on the back of a cargo van travelling down Highway 24 in Norfolk County in southwestern Ontario.
Investigators shared dashcam video of the incident on Sunday in a social media post with the caption “No, you are not seeing things!”
“It appears that this occurred on Friday evening between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. (on a) vehicle heading towards Brant County from Simcoe,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk told Global News.
“The video I posted was sent to me by a concerned citizen after watching it on social media.”
Sanchuk said the driver was likely unaware of the stowaway passenger and that the post has not been connected with any stunt or social media challenge.
“This is a very dangerous act that could have had life-altering or end consequences,” he said.
Comments