Traffic

Motorcycle rider dead, 2 others injured in Milton, Ont. collision

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 10:17 pm
Halton Regional Police are investigating fatal traffic incident in Milton involving a motorcycle May 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say a motorcycle rider died following a collision in Milton, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

Collision investigators say the incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Derry Road and James Snow Parkway.

It’s believed the cycle was travelling eastbound on Derry when it struck a Hyundai Tucson at the intersection.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene while two Milton residents, a 79-year-old woman and a 86-year-old man, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

