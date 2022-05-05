1 person seriously injured after collision in Hamilton’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are investigating a collision in the city’s west end that has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedic superintendent Dave Thompson says a woman in her 50s was injured as a result of the crash near Main Street West and Locke Street.

First responders are on the scene, and a portion of Main Street is closed at Dundurn.

Hamilton has seen a rash of collisions in the first four months of 2022.

Nine pedestrians have died in 10 collisions, so far this year.

More to come.

