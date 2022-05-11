Lots of work to be done before Ukrainian refugees arrive in Manitoba, UCC says

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans are scrambling to get support ready for the 300 Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in the province before the end of the month.

A chartered flight from Warsaw, Poland — one of three headed to Canada this month — is expected to touch down in Winnipeg on May 23.

Joanne Lewandoski of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress (UCC) of Manitoba says while there’s been great public support for bringing refugees to the province, there’s a lot to do before the refugees arrive as well as when they get here.

At the top of the list: finding places to stay.

“There are a great number that have arrived now, that have either family or friends and have a place to stay,” Lewandowski told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“However, the bulk of the people who are coming are people who do not have any connections.”

Lewandoski said more than 800 families have volunteered as temporary hosts, and the UCC is still working out more permanent housing solutions beyond that.

“We had over 800 host families that came through, however there’s a lot of vetting that has to be done,” she said.

“These can’t be permanent, because people need to be on their own.”

Lewandowski said the organization has also put together a list of local physicians, psychiatrists, dentists and other professionals who speak English, Ukrainian and/or Russian and can help with the refugees’ mental and physical health needs once they arrive on Canadian soil.

In a release Wednesday, the federal government said the three charter planes will be headed to Winnipeg, Montreal and Halifax between May 23 and June 2, each carrying hundreds of refugees who have been approved through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program.

“Canada is doing everything it can to support Ukrainians before and after they arrive in Canada,” said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

“Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced and forced to flee their homes, and these charter flights will help make sure that those who want to come to Canada have the support they need.

“We’ll continue to work with provinces and territories, settlement organizations and NGOs to make sure Ukrainians feel at home in their new communities.”

