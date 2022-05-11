Menu

Crime

Edmonton police search for sexual assault suspect near Crawford Plains park

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 10:24 am
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at Crawford Plains park on Sunday, May 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at Crawford Plains park on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Global News

Edmonton police are hoping people in the area of Mill Woods will look at their security footage after police say a woman was sexually assaulted over the weekend.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, police said they responded to the area of 42 Street and 12 Avenue for reports of a sexual assault. It’s alleged a man was standing inside the tree line north of Crawford Plains School park and asked a woman in her 30s to come to him.

Police said when the woman approached the man, he attacked and sexually assaulted her. According to a news release, the woman was able to free herself and fled to people in the playground who provided her safety and contacted the Edmonton Police Service.

Click to play video: 'Suspect sought in what police believe was attempted sex assault in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine' Suspect sought in what police believe was attempted sex assault in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine
Suspect sought in what police believe was attempted sex assault in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine – Aug 12, 2020

The man is described as being about 55 years old, about five-foot-six-inches to five-foot-eight-inches tall and about 150 pounds. Police said the suspect has a defined jaw, large nose, small eyes, thick eyebrows, grey stubble, a deep, raspy voice and is missing multiple front upper and lower teeth.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was wearing a white Molson Canadian beer store shirt, dark pants and a dark baseball cap at the time of the attack.

The EPS is asking people and business owners in the area to review their security camera footage and come forward to the police should they see anything unusual or something that matches the suspect’s description.

Read more: Edmonton senior shares terrifying LRT station encounter: ‘I was screaming for help’

Anyone who was also driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage is also asked to contact police.

Edmonton police can be reached at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

