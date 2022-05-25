Ontario election 2022: Northumberland-Peterborough South

Northumberland-Peterborough South is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP David Piccini who first took office in 2018. Piccini collected 27,386 votes, winning 45.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Northumberland-Peterborough South in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: David Piccini (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Kim McArthur-Jackson Ontario Liberal Party: Jeff Kawzenuk Green Party of Ontario: Lisa Francis New Blue: Joshua Chalhoub Ontario Party: Vanessa Head

