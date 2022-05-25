Ontario election 2022: Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Hastings-Lennox and Addington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Daryl Kramp. Kramp collected 22,374 votes, winning 50.25 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hastings-Lennox and Addington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Ric Bresee Ontario NDP: Eric DePoe Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Darby Green Party of Ontario: Christina Wilson New Blue: Joyce Reid Ontario Party: Derek Sloan

