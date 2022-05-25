Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Hastings-Lennox and Addington

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Hastings-Lennox and Addington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Daryl Kramp. Kramp collected 22,374 votes, winning 50.25 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hastings-Lennox and Addington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Ric Bresee

Ontario NDP: Eric DePoe

Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Darby

Green Party of Ontario: Christina Wilson

New Blue: Joyce Reid

Ontario Party: Derek Sloan

