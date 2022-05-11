Battle against raging forest fire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day, crews continue to battle a fast-moving forest fire raging in southwestern Nova Scotia.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire in the area of South Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County was estimated to be about 1,000 hectares in size — equal to about 10 square kilometres — but Department of Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Steven Stewart said “estimates may change throughout the day.”

When crews first responded to the fire late Monday afternoon, the fire was estimated to be just 50 hectares.

Kara McCurdy, the wildfire prevention officer for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said Tuesday that the fire’s rapid growth is due to dry and windy weather conditions.

This is also the time of year known as the “spring dip” — when trees are putting all of their energy into new growth, which can make forests “really dry,” McCurdy said.

Since there was no lightning in the area recently, she said the fire was likely caused by people.

A CL-415 water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador arrived Tuesday evening to help in the firefighting efforts.

Pictures posted to social media show hazy skies, and multiple social media reports indicate there was blowing ash and a smell of smoke Tuesday evening in the area, which includes the town of Yarmouth, about 40 kilometres northeast of South Horseshoe Lake.

Strong campfire smell throughout town and ash blowing around. These photos were taken yesterday in Yarmouth, NS. #ShareYourWeather #nswx #forestfire pic.twitter.com/rrrZEKY2xn — Lucas Bourque (@Lucas_Bourque_) May 11, 2022

An air quality statement continues to be in effect for Yarmouth County due to “elevated pollution levels.”

“Easterly winds will continue today which will push this smoke to the west, possibly giving reduced air quality, especially where the smoke descends to ground level,” Environment Canada said in the statement.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada is advising those with breathing difficulties to stay inside.

“Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help,” it said.

“If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”

As the sun sets over Yarmouth, @NS_DNRR last updated the fire had grown in size to approximately 1000 hectares as of 9pm. Crews stop efforts at Dark and will be starting there efforts in the morning. Also they said @FFA_GovNL Water bombers had joined and will continue in the AM. https://t.co/T58spfDKMr pic.twitter.com/paK8DxAaBo — Yarmouth Professional Firefighters Association (@IAFFLocal2094) May 11, 2022

