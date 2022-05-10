Menu

Canada

B.C. company works to uncover buried treasure on world famous Oak Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 10:16 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. company uses Muon Tomography to look for treasure on Nova Scotia island' B.C. company uses Muon Tomography to look for treasure on Nova Scotia island
Oak Island has attracted treasure hunters for more than 200 years and now its secrets may finally be uncovered, with the help of a B.C. company. Aaron McArthur has the story.

The secrets of an island in Nova Scotia may be uncovered with the help of a B.C. company.

For more than 200 years, Oak Island has attracted treasure hunters due to rumours of artifacts and gold buried on the island.

Ideon Technologies uses the energy from supernova explosions in space to help provide x-ray imaging beneath the surface of the earth.

It is part of a process called Muon Tomography and can penetrate up to one kilometre under the earth’s surface, according to the company, providing images that are similar to human x-rays.

It is typically used for mining operations.

Now, the Richmond-based company will use the technology to hopefully uncover the mysteries of Oak Island as part of History Channel’s reality TV show The Curse of Oak Island.

Click to play video: 'Lunenburg man is facing charges for allegedly selling fake Oak Island tour tickets' Lunenburg man is facing charges for allegedly selling fake Oak Island tour tickets
Lunenburg man is facing charges for allegedly selling fake Oak Island tour tickets – May 29, 2019

Read more: RCMP make arrest in Oak Island Mystery Tour scam

“What an adventure to explore a 200-year-old mystery and use state-of-the-art technologies to try and unravel the mystery, and so we’re very excited about the progress and the relationship we’re making with the team there,” Gary Agnew, CEO and co-founder of Ideon Technologies told Global News.

Trending Stories

Archeologists have also used this technology to explore the insides of the pyramids but the results are not instant.

The company said detectors have to be left underground for up to seven months before results can start to appear.

Ideon began deploying Muon Tomography on Oak Island late last year and more than a dozen detectors are already pushing data back to the labs in B.C.

It is expected the results will be shown on the next season of the reality show.

