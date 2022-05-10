Police investigating after boy struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an 11-year-old boy has suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

Police said officers received reports that an 11-year-old boy had been struck.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the boy was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police told the public to “expect a road closure” in the area Tuesday evening.

COLLISION:

Midland Ave + Ellesmere Rd

– pedestrian struck by vehicle

– reports 11 yr old male with injuries

– police o/s

– expect a road closure

– will update#GO874869

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 10, 2022