Police investigating after boy struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police say an 11-year-old boy has suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.
Police said officers received reports that an 11-year-old boy had been struck.
According to police, the driver remained at the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the boy was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Police told the public to “expect a road closure” in the area Tuesday evening.
