Female taken to hospital with ‘critical injuries’ after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

One person has been taken to hospital with “critical injuries” after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Bramalea Road and Orenda Road area of the city just after 3:30 p.m.
Read more: Police seek public’s assistance locating man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Mississauga
Police said a vehicle struck a female victim, who has been transported to a trauma centre with “critical injuries.”
Trending Stories
According to police, the driver remained on the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments