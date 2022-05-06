Menu

Canada

Police seek public’s assistance locating man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 5:39 pm
Dong Wong, also known as Andrew, was last seen at his residence in the area of Longford Drive and Thomas Street in Mississauga Friday morning.
Dong Wong, also known as Andrew, was last seen at his residence in the area of Longford Drive and Thomas Street in Mississauga Friday morning. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Mississauga.

According to Peel Regional Police, 71-year-old Dong Wong, also known as Andrew, was last seen at his residence in the Longford Drive and Thomas Street area.

Police said his vehicle, a white Subaru with a licence plate reading CRBS 659, was last seen at 8:40 a.m., exiting Highway 407 at Hurontario Street.

Officers say Wong is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

He has short, salt and pepper hair and is clean shaven.

Police said he was seen wearing a brown winter jacket, dark pants, athletic shoes and blue prescription glasses.

Wong’s family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

