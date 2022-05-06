Police seek public’s assistance locating man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Mississauga.

According to Peel Regional Police, 71-year-old Dong Wong, also known as Andrew, was last seen at his residence in the Longford Drive and Thomas Street area.

Police said his vehicle, a white Subaru with a licence plate reading CRBS 659, was last seen at 8:40 a.m., exiting Highway 407 at Hurontario Street.

Officers say Wong is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

He has short, salt and pepper hair and is clean shaven.

Police said he was seen wearing a brown winter jacket, dark pants, athletic shoes and blue prescription glasses.

Wong’s family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.