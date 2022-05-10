Wanted man from Lake Manitoba First Nation may also be victim, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect who may also be a victim, in connection with an early morning assault May 4.

West Interlake RCMP said they were called to a home on Lake Manitoba First Nation just before 3 a.m. that morning, in response to a fight between two men that may have involved weapons.

When officers arrived, no one was at the scene, but police found weapons as well as evidence of severe injury.

Police said they visited a nearby home the men were known to frequent and found one man, 29, with severe injuries. He was taken to hospital in Winnipeg in stable condition, arrested for the assault and released with a future court date.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

Story continues below advertisement

The second man, 22-year-old Santana Paul, remains at large. Police said he may face charges in connection with the assault, but they also believe he sustained injuries in the incident.

He’s described as five feet eight inches tall and 161 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Interlake RCMP at 204-768-2311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.