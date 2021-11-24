Menu

Crime
November 24 2021 10:53pm
Man assaulted with his own walking cane in Main Street incident, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say the suspect approached the victim, stole his walking cane and then assaulted him with the cane before taking off on foot.

