Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man assaulted with his own walking cane in Main Street incident, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 11:41 am
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a serious assault on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Main Street around 5:30 p.m., where they found a man in his 50s bleeding and unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Winnipeg senior seriously assaulted while walking dog, police say

Police said the suspect approached the victim, stole his walking cane and then assaulted him with the cane before taking off on foot.

Bystanders pointed out the 31-year-old suspect to police. He now faces charges of robbery and assault with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover' Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover
Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover – Oct 29, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagAssault tagRobbery tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagserious assault tagCane Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers