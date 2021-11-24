Man assaulted with his own walking cane in Main Street incident, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a serious assault on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Main Street around 5:30 p.m., where they found a man in his 50s bleeding and unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said the suspect approached the victim, stole his walking cane and then assaulted him with the cane before taking off on foot.

Bystanders pointed out the 31-year-old suspect to police. He now faces charges of robbery and assault with a weapon.

