Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 1:19 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into an incident that took place at the Forks parkade Tuesday night.

Police said an assault was reported at the scene just after 10 p.m.

Police found an injured man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Read more: ‘What have you got to lose?’: Balaquit family calls for closure after guilty verdict

The man has been identified as Kyle James Craik, 27.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Family in Portage la Prairie homicide remembered' Family in Portage la Prairie homicide remembered
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagAssault tagWinnipeg Police Service tagThe Forks tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers