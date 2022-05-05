Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into an incident that took place at the Forks parkade Tuesday night.

Police said an assault was reported at the scene just after 10 p.m.

Police found an injured man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The man has been identified as Kyle James Craik, 27.

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

