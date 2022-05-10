Menu

Traffic

Construction starts on Deacon’s Corner east of Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 12:55 pm
A construction project at Deacon's Corner on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg starting Tuesday is expected to cause delays. View image in full screen
A construction project at Deacon's Corner on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg starting Tuesday is expected to cause delays. Shane Gibson/Global News

A months-long construction project has started on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of Winnipeg.

Read more: Winnipeg moves into construction season, several road closures coming

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said the work at the intersection of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 207 — commonly called Deacon’s Corner — will kick off Tuesday and carry on until October.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg moves into construction season, several road closures coming' Winnipeg moves into construction season, several road closures coming
Winnipeg moves into construction season, several road closures coming

Temporary traffic controls will be set up in the east and westbound lanes, the province said.

Read more: Pothole repairs speeding up, but could still take months to fully fix

The province says drivers heading to Lorette can use PR 405 as an alternative route to avoid construction delays.

Construction tagHighway 1 tagTrans-Canada Highway tagRoad Work tagRoad Construction tagWinnipeg construction tagDeacon's Corner tagManitoba Transportation and Infrastructure tagprovincial road 207 tag

