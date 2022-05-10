Construction starts on Deacon’s Corner east of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A months-long construction project has started on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said the work at the intersection of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 207 — commonly called Deacon’s Corner — will kick off Tuesday and carry on until October.

0:32 Winnipeg moves into construction season, several road closures coming Winnipeg moves into construction season, several road closures coming

Temporary traffic controls will be set up in the east and westbound lanes, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says drivers heading to Lorette can use PR 405 as an alternative route to avoid construction delays.

Province Advises Construction Activity at Deacon's Corner Begins Today https://t.co/R42k6MiEW4 pic.twitter.com/3PyoyqNniC — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) May 10, 2022