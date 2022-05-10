SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. to get first live public briefing in more than a month

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 12:07 pm
A B.C. judge has given an advocacy group the green light to challenge a number of Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 health orders in court. But as John Hua reports, that doesn't necessarily mean the government policy on vaccinations for health-care workers will be overturned.

British Columbia will be getting an update on COVID-19 in the province Tuesday as Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at 12:30 p.m.

That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This will be the first in-person briefing in more than one month.

Read more: COVID-19: British Columbians hospitalized with the virus drops slightly

It is expected Henry and Dix will provide an update on the booster program and health-care worker vaccination rates.

In the last weekly COVID-19 report, on May 5, the province reported a decrease in COVID-related hospital admissions for the first time since April 7.

Since the start of the pandemic, British Columbia has reported a total of 365,577 cases and 3,226 deaths.

Read more: Experiencing brain fog from long COVID? Two B.C. companies want to help

Meanwhile, two B.C. companies are offering a free, three-month rehabilitation program for British Columbians suffering from brain fog as a result of their long COVID.

According to ABI Wellness in Langley, three in 10 cases of COVID-19 become long-COVID, and 75 per cent include cognitive and neurological symptoms, such as brain fog. Brain fog can slow down one’s processing speed, memory and recall, impacting a person’s ability to perform daily tasks.

Long COVID can also lead to neuroinflammation, microhemorrhages, signs of lack of oxygen, and cell death, added Shaun Porter, neuroscientist and chief operating officer at ABI Wellness.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 12:30 p.m.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
