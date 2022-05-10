COVID-19: B.C. to get first live public briefing in more than a month

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia will be getting an update on COVID-19 in the province Tuesday as Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at 12:30 p.m.

That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This will be the first in-person briefing in more than one month.

2:05 B.C. companies offer free program for long COVID sufferers B.C. companies offer free program for long COVID sufferers

Story continues below advertisement

It is expected Henry and Dix will provide an update on the booster program and health-care worker vaccination rates.

In the last weekly COVID-19 report, on May 5, the province reported a decrease in COVID-related hospital admissions for the first time since April 7.

Since the start of the pandemic, British Columbia has reported a total of 365,577 cases and 3,226 deaths.

According to ABI Wellness in Langley, three in 10 cases of COVID-19 become long-COVID, and 75 per cent include cognitive and neurological symptoms, such as brain fog. Brain fog can slow down one’s processing speed, memory and recall, impacting a person’s ability to perform daily tasks.

Story continues below advertisement

Long COVID can also lead to neuroinflammation, microhemorrhages, signs of lack of oxygen, and cell death, added Shaun Porter, neuroscientist and chief operating officer at ABI Wellness.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 12:30 p.m.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey