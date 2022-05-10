Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Juno Awards set return to Edmonton in 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2022 11:36 am
LONDON, ON - MARCH 17: A general view of the stage and arena with spotlights swirling during the award show at the 2019 Juno Awards at Budweiser Gardens on March 17, 2019 in London, Canada. View image in full screen
LONDON, ON - MARCH 17: A general view of the stage and arena with spotlights swirling during the award show at the 2019 Juno Awards at Budweiser Gardens on March 17, 2019 in London, Canada. Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Junos are set to return to Edmonton next year, marking the second time the city hosts the country’s biggest music awards show.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the events will take place from March 6 to 12, 2023.

Read more: Montreal’s Arcade Fire to perform at Juno Awards in May

The awards show is set to broadcast live from Rogers Place on the final night.

Juno Awards president and CEO Allan Reid says the festivities will highlight the city’s arts scene.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canadian music icon Susan Aglukark to be honoured at the JUNOS' Canadian music icon Susan Aglukark to be honoured at the JUNOS
Canadian music icon Susan Aglukark to be honoured at the JUNOS – Mar 30, 2022

The last time the bash took place in Edmonton was in 2004, when Alanis Morissette played host.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Work by Edmonton music studio Velveteen nominated for 3 Juno Awards

This year’s Juno Awards take place in Toronto on Sunday, and are set to be hosted by actor Simu Liu.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Rogers Place tagCanadian Music tagJuno Awards tagJunos tagEdmonton arts tagCanadian Music Awards tagEdmonton Juno Awards tag2023 Juno Awards tag2023 Junos tagEdmonton 2023 Juno Awards tagJuno Awards Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers