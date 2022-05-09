‘Precious, irreplaceable’ $140K bottle of Scotch for sale at Calgary store

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary liquor store is offering up a chance to own a piece of history.

Kensington Wine Market selling a very rare bottle of Scotch worth well over its weight in gold.

“It was distilled Feb. 3, 1940, during World War II,” store owner Andrew Ferguson said.

The price tag on the bottle is $140,000.

“Of the 250 bottles produced, it’s the last one available,” Ferguson said. “When it’s sold, that’s it, we won’t see another one.”

Ferguson was showing off the bottle Monday to longtime customer and Scotch aficionado Rob Rosenfeld.

“It’d be interesting to have at home,” Rosenfeld said. “But I think I would have to have some rather long and potentially difficult conversations with my spouse.”

Ferguson had two bottles of the $140,000 Scotch when the shipment came in from Scotland two weeks ago — he’s already sold one.

“Rare bottles like this, the closest similarity would be something like collecting art or fine cars, buying it as an investment,” he said.

Ferguson and Rosenfeld point out that for someone who can afford it, the rare Scotch could be opened for a special occasion.

“Do you wait for your 80th birthday?” Rosenfeld said. “Do you wait for two people to turn 40?”

“Or just a Tuesday night?’ Ferguson joked.

Rosenfeld said that fits in with his attitude toward Scotch, which is that it’s “to be enjoyed”.