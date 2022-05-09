Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How soaring gas prices are expected to impact summer tourism in southern Alberta

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'How soaring fuel prices will factor into summer vacation planning' How soaring fuel prices will factor into summer vacation planning
WATCH: Summer is just around the corner, and for many families that typically includes piling into the car and hitting the road. But as Danica Ferris reports, soaring gas prices are one more thing travellers will have to consider as they make vacation plans this year.

Summer is just around the corner, and for many families that typically means piling into the car and hitting the highway, but skyrocketing gas prices are going to add up quick for lengthy road trips this year.

A new survey for the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada suggests that many Canadians are rethinking what’s previously been seen as a more economical vacation option. According to the survey, 66 per cent of respondents said that fuel prices will force them to cancel or at least limit road trips this year.

Read more: Think gas prices are high? Diesel is even higher. Here’s why that matters

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Lethbridge were as high as 165.9 cents per litre on Monday. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said he doesn’t expect to see that trend downwards in the near future.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it will end up being more of a long-term pain,” De Haan said.

“Wholesale gasoline prices are moving up in tandem with diesel. Diesel prices have actually exploded across much of Canada and the U.S. because of very, very tight inventories.

“Gasoline is starting to go up as inventories for gasoline also continue to fall, as temperatures warm up and demand consistently goes up.”

Read more: Will gas prices ever go down? Why Canada is likely to set ‘new records’ at the pumps

De Haan says it wouldn’t be surprising to see the price of gas hit the toonie mark in Alberta; and if your road trip is set to roll through British Columbia, you will already see prices that have eclipsed $2 per litre.

For areas like Waterton Lakes National Park that rely on road trip traffic, it’s just one more challenge to add to a growing list of climbing costs in the tourism industry.

“We’re starting to understand that we have to absorb these costs,” said Shameer Suleman, president of the Waterton Park Chamber of Commerce.

“I know that as a hotel owner and with restaurants, it’s been very challenging. Number one, getting staff, number two, paying staff more.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything across the board has gone up. Everything.”

Read more: Protected lands expand around Waterton Lakes National Park

Suleman owns the Bayshore Inn and Spa in Waterton as well as the Waterton Glacier Suites, he added that fuel costs aren’t just impacting how travellers get from point A to point B, but also products.

“Because we’re such a remote destination, every single freight carrier is tagging on massive fuel surcharges for us,” he said. “That is being passed on to the consumer, of course. It’s trickled down, the hotel takes as much of a hit as it can.”

Despite the rising costs, Suleman says he’s optimistic about the tourism outlook in the region this summer, and with many businesses looking to draw travellers back after the COVID-19 pandemic, he added there are still deals to be found.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge tagTourism tagGas Prices tagLethbridge News tagFuel tagWaterton Lakes National Park tagFuel Prices tagLethbridge tourism tagWaterton Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers