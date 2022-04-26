Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

E-scooters, e-bikes receive warm welcome in Lethbridge

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'E-scooters and e-bikes receive warm welcome in Lethbridge' E-scooters and e-bikes receive warm welcome in Lethbridge
WATCH: It has been roughly two weeks since the launch of e-scooters and e-bikes in Lethbridge. As Quinn Campbell reports, so far they have been a big hit with residents and visitors.

It was a spur of the moment decision for Kirstin Butler and John Seddon to try the new e-scooters out in Lethbridge. Butler said despite the cold weather they had a blast.

“We were ripping around the park and people were pointing and laughing at us,” she said. “We were having a really good time — it definitely brought out the inner child in us, that’s for sure.”

Butler added the process was simple and user friendly. “It was very clear, the instructions were super clear and simple and easy to follow. I thought it was pretty cool.”

Read more: Neuron e-scooters and e-bikes launch in Lethbridge

Ankush Karwal is the regional manager and head of markets for Canada with Neuron Mobility. He said the feedback for the e-scooters and e-bikes has been amazing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We actually are thrilled by the response we’ve got from the community in Lethbridge,” he said. “It’s only been about two weeks but when we launched we had representatives from the city, local businesses, showing their support.”

Trending Stories

As of April 22, the micro-mobility option had seen more than 6,500 Lethbridge rides totaling more than 13,000 kilometres travelled.

“Its still extremely early out in the program, we like to wait a little while to see how the trends actually stabilize,” Karwal said.

Read more: Safety advocates push for increased helmet use on e-scooters in Calgary

The company is rolling out the scooters and bikes in a phased approach, and usage will determine when the next phase is rolled out.

“Our scooters and e-bikes are ridden through the west (and) the south, covering an area of about 47 square kilometres,” Karwal said.

Butler said they have no complaints about the process, but wouldn’t mind seeing some added cleaning options in the future.

“I’m just a germ freak, so I wiped down the helmet before I put it on,” she said. “So maybe having individual wipes or something that you could wipe down the helmet and the handle bars with or something, but other than that it was super easy to use.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company is planning to hold some educational events in the future to help people feel more comfortable while scooting around the city.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge tagE-scooters tagdowntown lethbridge tage-bikes tagNeuron Mobility tagE bikes Lethbridge tagE scooter usage tagLethbridge e scooters taglethbridge scooters tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers