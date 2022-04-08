Neuron e-scooters and e-bikes launch in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Lethbridge launched Neuron electric scooters and electric bikes across the city.

E-scooters and e-bikes are now available for rent in the city for all riders 18 years and older.

They’re a quick, easy, sustainable way to travel and eliminate the need to pay for parking in the downtown core.

The process for riders is simple. All you need to do is download the app on Android or IOS devices, sign up, register your credit card, scan the QR code on the vehicle and get on your way.

It costs $1.15 to unlock the device and $0.35 per minute after that.

Users can find available e-bikes and e-scooters in their area using the app.

Lethbridge is the first Canadian city for Neuron, and it was a special one. They fully remanufactured their e-vehicle motors to be able to go up the long hill on Whoop-Up drive.

“We innovated our motors specifically for this city and specifically for Whoop-Up drive,” said Ankush Karwal, regional manager for Neuron. “Everything that Neuron does has safety in mind. Right from the orange colour to the wider [scooter] decks,” said Karwal.

Riders are encouraged to ride using either their helmet or the one provided on the vehicle.

Over the last few years, major cities across the province have gotten the chance to pilot e-scooters.

The city of Edmonton has had problems with scooter vandalism since its launch in 2019.

Karwal says there are many safety features in their system that track the devices and help prevent theft or vandalism.

“I think these e-bikes are fantastic,” said Hunter Heggie, owner of King of Trade. “I’m sure there’ll be a few obstacles to work through over some time, but what a great thing it is for our city to do this.”

Other safety features include a reaction game to prevent riders from driving under the influence. Neuron can enable the game at certain times, and users will be required to pass to drive an e-vehicle. If they fail, the app tells the rider to take a cab.

Riders can bypass and still ride home; however, their account is flagged.

Kara Engelson, the owner of Splurge and Co., thinks e-scooters will help bring more people downtown to explore businesses. “It’s so nice to see things continue to grow and change and move forward in a positive direction.”

Riders can also purchase three-day, weekly or monthly ride passes in the app.